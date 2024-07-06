Top 9 best Hindi psycho serial killer movies to stream online
Jul 06, 2024
Blind is a remake of a Korean film, this crime thriller follows a blind police officer chasing a serial killer. On JioCinema.
Chup: Revenge of the Artist, a serial killer targets film critics in crime, thriller, and romance. On Zee5.
Cuttputlli is based on a Tamil film, this crime drama features Akshay Kumar hunting down a serial killer targeting girls. On Hotstar.
Mardaani 2 stars Rani Mukerji who returns as a cop battling a young serial killer who preys on women. On Prime Video.
Ek Villain, a gangster vows revenge after his wife is murdered by a serial killer. On Hotstar.
Murder 2 revolves around an ex-cop who investigates missing sex workers and confronts a dangerous serial killer. On YouTube.
Baazigar sees Shah Rukh Khan play a vengeful killer seeking revenge on a businessman. On Prime Video.
Raman Raghav follows Ramanna a serial killer trying to convince Raghavan, the investigating officer on how similar they are. On Zee5.
The Stoneman Murders is set in 1980s Mumbai where a ruthless serial killer targets pavement dwellers in their sleep. On Zee5.
