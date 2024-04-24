Top 9 best Kannada movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant | Apr 24, 2024

777 Charlie is a heartwarming adventure drama film about a lonely man who forms an unbreakable bond with a dog. On Prime Video.

KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 are epic action blockbusters following the rise of Rocky, an orphan who becomes a powerful underworld king. On Hotstar.

Kantara is an action thriller set in coastal Karnataka, exploring themes of man vs. nature and the clash between tradition and modernity. On Netflix.

Zero Made in India is a romantic comedy-drama about a dwarf named Bauua Singh, who travels across India in search of his soulmate. On Prime Video.

Ugramm is an action thriller about a cop who goes on a rampage to avenge the death of his wife and daughter. On Zee5.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana is an action drama about a man who seeks revenge for his father's death. On Zee5.

Love Mocktail is a romantic comedy about a young couple navigating their relationship's ups and downs. On YouTube.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A is a romantic drama of Manu and Priya and the challenges they have to go through. On Prime Video.

Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu follows a dad with alzheimer’s trying to find his missing son with the help of a doctor. On Hotstar.

