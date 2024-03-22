Top 9 best limited series on Netflix with 6 episodes or less

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2024

Alias Grace delves into the true story of Grace Marks, an Irish immigrant accused of murder in the 19th century.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wild Wild Country, a docu-series following a controversial guru built in a utopian city in the Oregon desert.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You Don't Know Me follows a murder suspect on trial telling his story which raises questions about his guilt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Suitable Boy is a historical drama about a young woman in post-colonial India navigating marriage proposals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

1994 unearths the archival video and new interviews to examine Mexican politics in 1994.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unorthodox follows a young woman who leaves her Orthodox Jewish community in New York City to start a new life in Berlin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Collateral is a British drama following a murder investigation case in the streets of London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Behind Her Eyes is a supernatural thriller following a woman's affair with her boss and friendship with his wife leading to a dark secret.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Canadian cop visiting his father in Mumbai gets entangled in a murder case in The Indian Detective.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Shaitaan on OTT, Top 10 best supernatural movies, series on OTT

 

 Find Out More