Top 9 best limited series on Netflix with 6 episodes or less
Nishant
| Mar 22, 2024
Alias Grace delves into the true story of Grace Marks, an Irish immigrant accused of murder in the 19th century.
Wild Wild Country, a docu-series following a controversial guru built in a utopian city in the Oregon desert.
You Don't Know Me follows a murder suspect on trial telling his story which raises questions about his guilt.
A Suitable Boy is a historical drama about a young woman in post-colonial India navigating marriage proposals.
1994 unearths the archival video and new interviews to examine Mexican politics in 1994.
Unorthodox follows a young woman who leaves her Orthodox Jewish community in New York City to start a new life in Berlin.
Collateral is a British drama following a murder investigation case in the streets of London.
Behind Her Eyes is a supernatural thriller following a woman's affair with her boss and friendship with his wife leading to a dark secret.
A Canadian cop visiting his father in Mumbai gets entangled in a murder case in The Indian Detective.
