Top 9 best Malayalam dramas to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
| Jul 01, 2024
Maheshinte Prathikaaram explores themes of love, revenge, and redemption through the life of a photographer in a small town. On Prime Video.
Bangalore Days follows the lives of three cousins who move to Bangalore and navigate the challenges of adulthood and relationships. On Hotstar.
Kumbalangi Nights delves into the lives of four brothers exploring themes of masculinity, emotions, and redemption. On Prime Video.
Premam traces the love life of its protagonist through different stages of his life, capturing the essence of youth and relationships. On Hotstar.
Ustad Hotel is about a young chef who rediscovers his passion for cooking and life while running his grandfather's small hotel. On YouTube.
Mahanati chronicles the life of legendary South Indian actress Savitri, highlighting her rise to fame and personal struggles. On Prime Video.
Charlie is about a free-spirited man and his impact on the lives of those he encounters. On Prime Video.
Mumbai Police follows a police officer who loses his memory after a traumatic incident and must uncover the truth about his own past. On Hotstar.
Ee.Ma.Yau explores the absurdities of life and death through the events following the sudden demise of a fisherman in a coastal village. On Prime Video.
