Top 9 best nature documentaries to stream on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2024
Elephant Whisperers follows Bomman and Bellie in Tamil Nadu who take caring of an orphaned elephant Raghu. On Netflix.
Chilika: Jewel of Odisha depicts the revival of Asia's largest brackish-water lake, Chilika, into a vibrant wildlife sanctuary. On YouTube.
Gandhada Gudi features late actor Puneeth Rajkumar exploring Karnataka's biodiversity with filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS. On YouTube.
The Real Black Panther on Hotstar portrays a lone black panther Saya challenging norms in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.
Wild Karnataka reveals Karnataka's rich biodiversity, unknown to many, narrated by David Attenborough. On Prime Video.
Chronicles of a Wildlifer presents a wildlife researcher's perspective during an assignment in Ranthambore National Park. On YouTube.
A Dream of Trees narrates the ecological restoration efforts in Anamalai Hills' rainforests by scientists Divya Mudappa and TR Shankar Raman. On YouTube.
The Race to Save the Amur Falcon showcases conservationists' efforts to protect Amur falcons from hunters during migration.
On the Brink is a docu-series on Disney+ Hotstar, showcasing India's diverse wildlife and conservation efforts.
