Top 9 best South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024

Jai Bhim-When it was released, it was a big commercial and critical success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF-KGF was a magnificent movie. Just by viewing the trailer, it was evident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumbalangi Nights-One of the most talented writers in the nation, Shyam Pushkaran, wrote this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virus-It is a dramatization of how medical professionals and scientists collaborated in Kerala during the 2018 fatal Nipah virus outbreak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa-In India, it is among the highest-grossing movies of 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bheeshma Parvam-After a string of bad incidents and threats against his family, a Fort Kochi native who was once a mobster and is now a marine exporter is compelled to look back on his past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

VIP 2-The 2017 Indian language action comedy Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 was directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. VIP 2, which was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil, is the latter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhruva-The Telugu action thriller Dhruva was released in 2016. Navdeep, Aravind Swamy, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ram Charan are the characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Reddy-The 2017 Telugu romance drama Arjun Reddy was written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie stars Shalini Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Merry Christmas star Katrina Kaif's highest rated movies to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More