Top 9 best South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Jai Bhim-When it was released, it was a big commercial and critical success.
KGF-KGF was a magnificent movie. Just by viewing the trailer, it was evident.
Kumbalangi Nights-One of the most talented writers in the nation, Shyam Pushkaran, wrote this film.
Virus-It is a dramatization of how medical professionals and scientists collaborated in Kerala during the 2018 fatal Nipah virus outbreak.
Pushpa-In India, it is among the highest-grossing movies of 2021.
Bheeshma Parvam-After a string of bad incidents and threats against his family, a Fort Kochi native who was once a mobster and is now a marine exporter is compelled to look back on his past.
VIP 2-The 2017 Indian language action comedy Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 was directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. VIP 2, which was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil, is the latter.
Dhruva-The Telugu action thriller Dhruva was released in 2016. Navdeep, Aravind Swamy, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ram Charan are the characters.
Arjun Reddy-The 2017 Telugu romance drama Arjun Reddy was written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie stars Shalini Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda.
