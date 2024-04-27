Top 9 best South Indian revenge thrillers to watch on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

Asuran is the story of a father driven by a deep-seated desire for revenge, takes on a powerful landlord who has wronged his family. On Prime Video.

Anniyan, a man with multiple personality disorders transforms into a vigilante to seek revenge against those who have wronged him and society. On Zee5.

Yennai Arindhaal revolves around the story of a retired cop takes on a notorious gangster to avenge the death of his daughter. On Hotstar.

Thani Oruvan, a common man takes on a corrupt system to seek justice for the death of his pregnant wife. On Sun NXT.

Eega is the story of a man who reincarnates as a fly to seek revenge against the corrupt businessman who killed him and his girlfriend. On Netflix.

Raatchasan, a police officer investigates a series of brutal murders committed by a psychopath who targets young school girls. On Hotstar.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, a group of 16 teenagers who seek revenge against a corrupt politician responsible for the death of their classmate. On Zee5.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, two rival factions battle for control of the throne, with revenge playing a central role in the conflict. On Prime Video.

Jana Gana Mana is about a professor’s death followed by a cop and a lawyer who start seeking justice for the same. On Netflix.

