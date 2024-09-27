Top 9 best suspense thrillers with mind blowing climax scenes to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2024

The Gift is about a couple whose lives change after old acquaintance brings dark secrets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Coherence stars Nicholas Brendon and Emily Baldoni in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Time Lapse stars Danielle Panabaker, Matt O'Leary and George Finn in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Autopsy of Jane Doe stars Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch in man roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Invitation is about an awkward reunion which turns into a nightmare for all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exam is about job candidates who face strange test as they get trapped in a room.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Perfect Host is a film with twisted mind games that will keep you glued to the screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Loft is a story about five friends who share a loft for secret affairs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Triangle stars Melissa George in this gripping thriller that you should watch now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 highest rated Korean dramas to stream on Viki, Netflix and more

 

 Find Out More