Top 9 best suspense thrillers with mind blowing climax scenes to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 27, 2024
The Gift is about a couple whose lives change after old acquaintance brings dark secrets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Coherence stars Nicholas Brendon and Emily Baldoni in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Time Lapse stars Danielle Panabaker, Matt O'Leary and George Finn in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Autopsy of Jane Doe stars Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch in man roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Invitation is about an awkward reunion which turns into a nightmare for all.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Exam is about job candidates who face strange test as they get trapped in a room.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Perfect Host is a film with twisted mind games that will keep you glued to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Loft is a story about five friends who share a loft for secret affairs.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Triangle stars Melissa George in this gripping thriller that you should watch now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 highest rated Korean dramas to stream on Viki, Netflix and more
Find Out More