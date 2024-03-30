Top 9 best true-crime documentary web series to stream on Netflix, Jio Cinema and other OTT
Nishant
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley exposes Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos scandal and its impact. On Jio Cinema.
Girl in the Picture is about a victim-centric narrative that unveils decades-long kidnapping and abuse cases. On Netflix.
Abducted in Plain Sight is a bizarre true crime story of a manipulated family allowing the daughter's abduction. On Netflix.
The Imposter follows the true story of a French conman infiltrating a family as the missing son. On Prime Video.
OJ: Made In America examines OJ Simpson trial amidst racial tensions and societal dynamics. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The Keepers explores the unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik and systemic abuse within the Catholic Church. On Netflix.
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst delves into Robert Durst's murder investigation with real-time updates. On Jio Cinema.
The Staircase chronicles Kathleen Peterson's death and husband Michael's trial with unprecedented access. On Netflix.
Making a Murderer is a Netflix series following Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey's murder convictions.
