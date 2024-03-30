Top 9 best true-crime documentary web series to stream on Netflix, Jio Cinema and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2024

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley exposes Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos scandal and its impact. On Jio Cinema.

Girl in the Picture is about a victim-centric narrative that unveils decades-long kidnapping and abuse cases. On Netflix.

Abducted in Plain Sight is a bizarre true crime story of a manipulated family allowing the daughter's abduction. On Netflix.

The Imposter follows the true story of a French conman infiltrating a family as the missing son. On Prime Video.

OJ: Made In America examines OJ Simpson trial amidst racial tensions and societal dynamics. On Disney+ Hotstar.

The Keepers explores the unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik and systemic abuse within the Catholic Church. On Netflix.

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst delves into Robert Durst's murder investigation with real-time updates. On Jio Cinema.

The Staircase chronicles Kathleen Peterson's death and husband Michael's trial with unprecedented access. On Netflix.

Making a Murderer is a Netflix series following Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey's murder convictions.

