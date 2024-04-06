Top 9 best vampire films on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 06, 2024
Underworld Series is about secret war between the vampire and werewolf. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Blade Trilogy is about Blade, a half-vampire, half-human. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
The Twilight Saga on Jio Cinema is about Bella Swan who falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen.
Renfield is about fed up of finding prey for the Prince of Darkness. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Vampire in Brooklyn on Amazon Prime Video is about last survivor of a Caribbean vampire clan.
From Dusk Till Dawn streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a story of two criminal brothers.
DayBreakers is about vampire race faces a crisis as the human population. Watch on Amazon prime Video.
Dark Shadows is absed on playboy who is turned into a vampire. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Fright Night is about a high school student and a vampire. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
