Top 9 best vampire films on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

Underworld Series is about secret war between the vampire and werewolf. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blade Trilogy is about Blade, a half-vampire, half-human. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Twilight Saga on Jio Cinema is about Bella Swan who falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Renfield is about fed up of finding prey for the Prince of Darkness. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vampire in Brooklyn on Amazon Prime Video is about last survivor of a Caribbean vampire clan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From Dusk Till Dawn streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a story of two criminal brothers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DayBreakers is about vampire race faces a crisis as the human population. Watch on Amazon prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dark Shadows is absed on playboy who is turned into a vampire. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fright Night is about a high school student and a vampire. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 serial killer movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

 

 Find Out More