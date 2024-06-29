Top 9 best web series currently airing on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 29, 2024
The Boys is currently airing its 4th season on Prime Video with fans having a mixed review of the new season up until now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Second season of House of Dragon is streaming on Jio Cinema continuing the story as left off in season 1.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Star Wars: The Acolyte provides a unique perspective to the Star Wars series that the fans seem to be enjoying, on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dark Matter recently finished streaming its first season on Apple TV, making up for a good watch for the science fiction fans.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The third season of the drama web series, The Bear recently released its all 10 episodes that can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The sixth season of the famous American reality show, Love Island is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jake Gyllenhaal made a debut in TV Shows with the Apple TV thriller web series, Presumed Innocent.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bridgerton third season second part also recently finished streaming on Netflix leaving fans excited about the fourth season already.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Famous anime Demon Slayer is also currently streaming its fourth season on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Inside out 2, Kalki 2898 AD and other Top 8 films with amazing day 1 box office
Find Out More