Top 9 best web series currently airing on OTT platforms

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2024

The Boys is currently airing its 4th season on Prime Video with fans having a mixed review of the new season up until now.

Second season of House of Dragon is streaming on Jio Cinema continuing the story as left off in season 1.

Star Wars: The Acolyte provides a unique perspective to the Star Wars series that the fans seem to be enjoying, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Dark Matter recently finished streaming its first season on Apple TV, making up for a good watch for the science fiction fans.

The third season of the drama web series, The Bear recently released its all 10 episodes that can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

The sixth season of the famous American reality show, Love Island is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

Jake Gyllenhaal made a debut in TV Shows with the Apple TV thriller web series, Presumed Innocent.

Bridgerton third season second part also recently finished streaming on Netflix leaving fans excited about the fourth season already.

Famous anime Demon Slayer is also currently streaming its fourth season on Netflix.

