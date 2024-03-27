Top 9 Binge worthy new web series on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2024

"American Nightmare" is a terrifying anthology series that explores themes of suspense, psychological dread, and horror as it digs into the murky and twisted underbelly of American culture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"The Queen's Gambit" is a captivating drama series that chronicles the climb to popularity and battles internal demons and addiction of an orphaned chess prodigy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Hellbound" is a suspenseful supernatural thriller that takes place in a world where people seem to be condemned to hell by supernatural beings, leading to anarchy and a fervor for religion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Top Boy" is a grim crime thriller that takes place in London's streets and examines the difficulties faced by young people living in cities who are involved in street culture and drug trafficking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Insecure" is a dramedy television series that chronicles the lives of two best friends navigating friendships, careers, and love while overcoming uncertainties and insecurities in contemporary Los Angeles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Heartstopper": A touching LGBTQ+ romance series that follows the development of a relationship between two high school students and is based on well-known graphic books.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Derry Girls" is a funny comedy about coming of age that takes place in Northern Ireland and follows the exploits of a group of friends as they navigate adolescence in the midst of the Troubles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Red Rose" is a compelling drama series set against a turbulent political backdrop, delving into the complexity of love, treachery, and redemption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"The Dragon Prince" is an engrossing animated series that centers on the adventures of two princes and an elf in a fantasy setting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Murder Mubarak and Top 10 other movies based on English novels

 

 Find Out More