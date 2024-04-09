Top 9 binge-worthy Spy thriller movies on Netflix
| Apr 09, 2024
The Angel is a gripping biopic of a spy an Egyptian spy for Israel, in this gripping biopic.
The Berlin File is a Korean thriller about a North Korean spy and his wife implicated as a double agent in an illegal arms deal.
The Gray Man features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as they face off in this Netflix action thriller about a CIA agent targeted by his own agency.
Madras Cafe, an Indian Army officer navigates covert operations during the Sri Lankan Civil War to prevent an assassination plot.
Munich — The Edge of War is a historical thriller follows two friends on opposing sides of WWII conspiring to stop Hitler.
Operation Mincemeat is a WWII thriller about a deceptive plan to deceive the Nazis.
Red Notice is an action-comedy about a hunt for international art thieves, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.
John Abraham portrays a banker turned spy for India's Research and Analysis Wing in Romeo Akbar Walter.
Wasp Network is about Cuban spies, terrorist attacks, and tangled loyalties during Fidel Castro's regime.
