Top 9 biopics on OTT based on famous political figures
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Main Atal Hoon tells the inspiring story of political leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee played by Pankaj Tripathi. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PM Narendra Modi follows Narendra Modi's journey from a tea-seller to becoming the Prime Minister of India. On Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Accidental Prime Minister depicts Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An Insignificant Man is a documentary about Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thackeray depicts the life of Balasaheb Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena party in Maharashtra. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sardar portrays the life of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, played by Paresh Rawal. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalaivii features Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa, the late actor-politician, and Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gandhi, My Father explores Mahatma Gandhi's strained relationship with his son Harilal. On Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sarkar series, influenced by The Godfather, partially reflects the life of Balasaheb Thackeray. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 cricket-related sports drama to stream on OTT platforms
Find Out More