Top 9 biopics on OTT based on famous political figures

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

Main Atal Hoon tells the inspiring story of political leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee played by Pankaj Tripathi. On Zee5.

PM Narendra Modi follows Narendra Modi's journey from a tea-seller to becoming the Prime Minister of India. On Jio Cinema.

The Accidental Prime Minister depicts Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister. On Zee5.

An Insignificant Man is a documentary about Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party. On Prime Video.

Thackeray depicts the life of Balasaheb Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena party in Maharashtra. On Netflix.

Sardar portrays the life of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, played by Paresh Rawal. On Prime Video.

Thalaivii features Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa, the late actor-politician, and Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran. On Netflix.

Gandhi, My Father explores Mahatma Gandhi's strained relationship with his son Harilal. On Jio Cinema.

The Sarkar series, influenced by The Godfather, partially reflects the life of Balasaheb Thackeray. On Zee5.

