Top 9 bizarre Indian movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| May 04, 2024
Eega is a Telugu movie following a man reincarnated as a housefly seeking revenge on his killer. On Netflix.
Makdee, a young girl discovers a magical world of talking spiders and confronts a witch. On Prime Video.
Delhi Belly is a satire comedy following three roommates in Delhi face a wild ride after bad kebabs. On Netflix.
Go Goa Gone is about a bunch of friends who are on a Goa vacation and encounter a hilarious zombie apocalypse. On Zee5.
Lunchbox is the story of an unlikely friendship that blossoms between a housewife and an office worker due to a mistaken lunchbox delivery. On Prime Video.
Lucia revolves around a man who becomes obsessed with a mysterious woman from his dreams. On Prime Video.
Bulbbul is the story of a child bride in 19th-century Bengal who transforms into a mysterious woman. On Netflix.
Tumbbad, a family's greed for a hidden treasure leads to horror in early 20th-century India. On Prime Video.
Love Sonia takes a dark and disturbing look at the world of human trafficking. On Hotstar.
