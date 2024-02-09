Top 9 Bollywood films about frauds and scams on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
Akshay Kumar gave a brilliant performance in Special 26. It's worth the hype.
As the name suggests, Bluffmaster is an interesting film about bluffing with money, life and other things.
Phir Hera Phir is one of the most loved comedy films based on a money laundering scam.
This oldie is still watched by many as Khosla Ka Ghosla was a hit film back in early days.
Abhishek Bacchan has delivered one of his best performances in The Big Bull.
Khatta Meetha is a film about money fraud and how Akshay Kumar's character deals with it.
Badmaash Company with many actors seems to be a perfect fit if you are looking for a scamming film.
Gabbar is Back tells the story of how big scams takes place in the country without anyone's knowledge.
Batti Gul Meter Chalu is another film which deals with the issue of scamming on a national level, starting from small cities.
