Top 9 Bollywood films featuring the Tapori era on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 29, 2024
Ram Lakhan is a classic film with Anil Kapoor's famous song My Name Is Lakhan where his character has a tapori accent.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vaastav saw Sanjay Dutt in his new avatar which was liked by the movie watchers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor portrayed his character very well as a tapori in the film Besharam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Munnabhai MBBS again saw Sanjay Dutt with his rowdy style and accent.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the original film Judwaa, Salman's character was also a bit different and hence can fall under this category.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
SRK from Josh can be put under this category of tapori characters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda has his unique style which was quite evident in the film Coolie No.1.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee's character in Satya is one of the best examples of being a tapori as he aced the role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi has a song named Ganpath from Shootout at Lokhandwala which give the right feels of being in a world filled with tapori characters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films on OTT that keeps you guessing the end
Find Out More