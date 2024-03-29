Top 9 Bollywood films featuring the Tapori era on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan | Mar 29, 2024

Ram Lakhan is a classic film with Anil Kapoor's famous song My Name Is Lakhan where his character has a tapori accent.

Vaastav saw Sanjay Dutt in his new avatar which was liked by the movie watchers.

Ranbir Kapoor portrayed his character very well as a tapori in the film Besharam.

Munnabhai MBBS again saw Sanjay Dutt with his rowdy style and accent.

In the original film Judwaa, Salman's character was also a bit different and hence can fall under this category.

SRK from Josh can be put under this category of tapori characters.

Govinda has his unique style which was quite evident in the film Coolie No.1.

Manoj Bajpayee's character in Satya is one of the best examples of being a tapori as he aced the role.

Vivek Oberoi has a song named Ganpath from Shootout at Lokhandwala which give the right feels of being in a world filled with tapori characters.

