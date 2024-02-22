Top 9 Bollywood films for the traveler inside you on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

Three friends set out on a road journey throughout Spain that changes their lives, finding adventure and self-discovery along the way in "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara".

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Dil Chahta Hai" (Amazon Prime) chronicles the travels of three friends as they negotiate friendship, love, and personal development both domestically and overseas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Queen" - Following the breakdown of her marriage, a lady embarks on a solitary honeymoon journey throughout Europe, ultimately discovering freedom and liberation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix's "Highway" - As a young woman and her abductor travel across the breathtaking scenery of northern India, an unforeseen friendship grows between them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In "Tamasha" (Netflix), two strangers who have never met before meet in Corsica and set out on a life-changing path of self-discovery and love that causes them to lose sight of reality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" - Follows a group of friends on their global travels as they discover ambition, love, and friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch "Barfi!" on Amazon Prime. With the gorgeous Darjeeling as a backdrop, this is an endearing film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Dear Zindagi" - A young woman travels across Goa on a path of introspection and personal development after seeking comfort and direction from a therapist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Piku" – A convoluted adventure transpires when a daughter travels with her idiosyncratic father from Delhi to Kolkata, exploring their intricate bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Easy Korean beauty routine for flawless skin

 

 Find Out More