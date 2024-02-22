Top 9 Bollywood films for the traveler inside you on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
Three friends set out on a road journey throughout Spain that changes their lives, finding adventure and self-discovery along the way in "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara".
"Dil Chahta Hai" (Amazon Prime) chronicles the travels of three friends as they negotiate friendship, love, and personal development both domestically and overseas.
"Queen" - Following the breakdown of her marriage, a lady embarks on a solitary honeymoon journey throughout Europe, ultimately discovering freedom and liberation.
Netflix's "Highway" - As a young woman and her abductor travel across the breathtaking scenery of northern India, an unforeseen friendship grows between them.
In "Tamasha" (Netflix), two strangers who have never met before meet in Corsica and set out on a life-changing path of self-discovery and love that causes them to lose sight of reality.
"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" - Follows a group of friends on their global travels as they discover ambition, love, and friendship.
Watch "Barfi!" on Amazon Prime. With the gorgeous Darjeeling as a backdrop, this is an endearing film.
"Dear Zindagi" - A young woman travels across Goa on a path of introspection and personal development after seeking comfort and direction from a therapist.
"Piku" – A convoluted adventure transpires when a daughter travels with her idiosyncratic father from Delhi to Kolkata, exploring their intricate bond.
