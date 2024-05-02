Top 9 Bollywood films on OTT about extra marital affairs
In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, two couples negotiate emotional entanglements and extramarital affairs while delving into the difficulties of marriage and adultery.
Life in a Metro: Shows how people's lives are intertwined in Mumbai, emphasizing treachery, infidelity, and hazy boundaries in relationships.
Bollywood classic Silsila explores forbidden relationships and love triangles, questioning conventional ideas of loyalty and devotion.
Pati Patni Aur Woh: A contemporary comedy-drama that explores issues of faithfulness and dishonesty in marriage, centered around a man's affair with his secretary.
No Entry: A comedy film about the crazy lives of three guys who have extramarital affairs, which results in hilarious miscommunications and crazy circumstances.
Haseen Dilruba is a mystery thriller that explores the complexities and repercussions of relationships while weaving a tale of adultery and murder.
Biwi No. 1 : This humorous take on adultery follows a man as he juggles his mistress and wife, humorously examining the fallout.
Rustom: A true story set in a courtroom that explores trust, betrayal, and repercussions while centering on a navy officer accused of killing his wife's boyfriend.
Thank You: Three philandering spouses and the hilarious pandemonium that results when their wives employ a private investigator to catch them in the act are the subject of this comedy-drama.
