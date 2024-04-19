Top 9 Bollywood films on OTT that are high on demand

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh star in the romantic drama Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahani, which is about love and fate.

Shah Rukh Khan is the lead actor in the suspenseful thriller Pathaan.

Darlings is a dark comedy that explores women's lives and the issue of domestic abuse.

The moving account of a soldier's life and his son's fight for recognition in Jawaan.

RRR: An OTT epic historical drama that takes place in colonial India.

Gehraaiyan is a captivating mystery that delves into the depths of human feelings.

Brahmastra is a magical journey with ethereal undertones.

KGF - Exciting action takes place in Kolar's gold mines and can be watched on OTT.

Gangubai is a biographical movie that follows Gangubai Kathiawadi's life.

