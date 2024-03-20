Top 9 Bollywood films to strengthen your bond with your siblings on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

"Dil Dhadakne Do" delves at the intricate dynamics between siblings as they maneuver through personal goals and familial disputes while on a cruise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Chup Chup Ke" - Highlights their fun banter and loving friendship, this film showcases touching moments of sibling bonding and support amidst comedic blunders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Josh" - Showcases the irreversible loyalty and solidarity between two siblings entangled in a gang war, illustrating their unwavering friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Dhanak" - Showcases the siblings' unshakable love and dedication to one another by following their touching road trip to fulfill a promise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Bumm Bumm Bole": Shows the endearing relationship between siblings as they overcome obstacles together, demonstrating their fortitude and bravery in the face of difficulty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya" depicts a brother standing by his sister's side, demonstrating his protective character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" - Showcases the amazing relationship between siblings as they show off their unwavering love and devotion while supporting and encouraging one another in their pursuit of aspirations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Golmaal Again" - Showcases the siblings' enduring friendship and affection through their lighthearted mischief and camaraderie despite paranormal happenings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Hum Saath Saath Hain" emphasizes the value of love and togetherness in the family while celebrating the strong familial relationship that exists between siblings despite hardships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 underrated Hindi web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

 

 Find Out More