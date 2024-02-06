Top 9 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT that are actually Malayalam remakes
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
Hera Pheri starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty is can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri is a remake of the Malayalam movie Ramji Rao Speaking. This one is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a remake of Shobhana starrer Manichitrathazhu. The film is also on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bodyguard starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan left many emotional. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a remake of a Malayalam movie starring Nayanthara and Dileep. It can be watched on YouTube for free.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meezan Jaafri, Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar movie is yet to release on the OTT platform.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, you can check out its Malayalam original, Bangalore Days on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu can be watched on Jiocinema or Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal starrer Drishyam is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam 2 is starring Ajay Devgn is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal's movie which is the original one can also be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Billu Barber movie starring Irrfan, Shah Rukh Khan and Lara Dutta is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a remake of a Malayalam movie called Katha Parayumbol which is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey starrer Forensic is on ZEE5. It also stars Prachi Desai, Radhika Apte.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The original movie has Mamta Mohandas and Tovino Thomas in key roles. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor is a survival thriller movie. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Malayalam original movie Helen is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Fastest Korean skincare routine for glass like skin
Find Out More