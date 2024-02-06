Top 9 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT that are actually Malayalam remakes 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

Hera Pheri starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty is can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hera Pheri is a remake of the Malayalam movie Ramji Rao Speaking. This one is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is a remake of Shobhana starrer Manichitrathazhu. The film is also on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bodyguard starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan left many emotional. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is a remake of a Malayalam movie starring Nayanthara and Dileep. It can be watched on YouTube for free. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meezan Jaafri, Pearl V Puri and Divya Khosla Kumar movie is yet to release on the OTT platform. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, you can check out its Malayalam original, Bangalore Days on Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu can be watched on Jiocinema or Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam 2 is starring Ajay Devgn is on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohanlal's movie which is the original one can also be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Billu Barber movie starring Irrfan, Shah Rukh Khan and Lara Dutta is on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is a remake of a Malayalam movie called Katha Parayumbol which is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikrant Massey starrer Forensic is on ZEE5. It also stars Prachi Desai, Radhika Apte. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The original movie has Mamta Mohandas and Tovino Thomas in key roles. It is on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor is a survival thriller movie. Watch it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Malayalam original movie Helen is on Amazon Prime Video.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fastest Korean skincare routine for glass like skin

 

 Find Out More