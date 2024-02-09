Top 9 Bollywood movies on OTT that are actually remakes of Marathi Films
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
Multi-starrer comedy movie Golmaal Returns is a remake of a Marathi movie Pheka Pheki. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Golmaal Returns is on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.
Ashok Saraf and Laxmikant Berde starrer Pheka Pheki can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth is based on Mulshi Pattern. Watch Antim on ZEE5.
Mulshi Pattern which stars Om Bhutkar, Pravin Tarde and others can be watched on ZEE5.
Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii is a horror thriller movie. It is on Amazon Prime Video. The film is a remake of Lapachappi.
Lapachhapi stars Pooja Sawant in the lead role. It can be watched on ZEE5.
Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak is not available to watch on any OTT platform in India right now.
Dhadak is an official remake of Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar starrer Sairat which can be watched on ZEE5.
Boman Irani and Minissha Lamba movie Well Done Abba is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a remake of Jau Tithe Khau.
Jau Tithe Khau stars Makarand Anaspure and Deepali Sayyad. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
The 1996 movie Masoom starring Inder Kumar, Aysha Jhulka and others is a remake of Majha Chakula. Watch Masoom on YouTube.
On the other hand, Adinath Kothare, Nivedita Joshi starrer Majha Chakula is on ZEE5.
Mimi starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi is about a woman who embraces motherhood by being a surrogate. Watch it on Netflix.
Mimi is based on the Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychay. You can watch it on YouTube.
Mumbai Delhi Mumbai starring Ali Fazal Piaa Bajpai is a remake of Mumbai Pune Mumbai. Watch it on Netflix.
Mumbai Pune Mumbai is one of the most loved Marathi movies starring Swapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve. It has three films. Watch them on Amazon Prime Video.
Poster Boys stars Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol along with Shreyas Talpade. It is a remake of Poshter Boyz. Watch Hindi movie Poster Boys on Netflix.
Marathi movie Poshter Boyz can be watched on ZEE5.
