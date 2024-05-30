Top 9 Bollywood movies on OTT to give you the speed thrills
Nishant
| May 30, 2024
Dhoom film series is an action-packed series revolving around daring heists, high-speed chases, and stylish bikes. On Prime Video.
Race film series is known for its thrilling car races and high-stakes action, featuring a mix of luxury cars and fast-paced sequences. On Prime Video.
Drive is another heist film involving a team planning a robbery, featuring high-speed car chases. On Netflix.
War is a high-octane action thriller featuring intense car and bike chases, with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff playing rival intelligence agents. On Prime Video.
Dilwale, a romantic action film that includes some spectacular car chases and stunts, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. On Netflix.
Machine is a romantic thriller involving fast cars and intense racing sequences, centered around a young man's love and betrayal. On Zee5.
Bang Bang! is an action film with thrilling car and bike chases, starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif across international locations. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Players, an action heist film featuring elaborate car chases and a plot centered around stealing gold. On Jio Cinema.
Taarzan: The Wonder Car is a fantasy action film about a young man who rebuilds a car that has a mind of its own. On Disney+ Hotstar.
