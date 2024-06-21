Top 9 Bollywood movies on OTT with most satisfying endings

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

3 Idiots’ climax resolves the characters' personal struggles, emphasizes the importance of following one’s passion. On Prime Video.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s ending beautifully wraps up their transformative journey, celebrating life’s adventures. On Netflix.

The ending of Queen signifies Rani's newfound independence and confidence as she returns to her normal life. On Jio Cinema.

Taare Zameen Par, Ishaan overcoming his academic challenges and excelling in his artistic talents, bringing joy to his family. On YouTube.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ends with the protagonists embracing their love for each other while balancing their dreams. On Netflix.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham concludes with the family reuniting, highlighting themes of forgiveness, love, and the bond of family. On Netflix.

Chak De! India ends with the triumphant world cup win of India with a feel-good closure for the fans. On Prime Video.

Barfi! ends on a touching note with Barfi and his love interest finding happiness together, celebrating love and acceptance. On Netflix.

Dear Zindagi ends with Kaira finding clarity and peace, underscoring the importance of mental health and self-love. On Netflix.

