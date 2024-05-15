Top 9 Bollywood movies on Prime Video and other OTT that are a bittersweet watch
Nishant
| May 15, 2024
Anand is a classic film follows the friendship between Anand, a terminally ill cancer patient, and his doctor, Dr. Bhaskar. On YouTube.
Aashiqui 2 is a passionate love story between a singer and a bartender portrayed in an intense and heartbreaking manner. On YouTube.
Taare Zameen Par is a sensitive portrayal of a dyslexic child named Ishaan and his struggles with school and family. On YouTube.
Wake Up Sid revolves around Sid, a carefree young man, and Aisha, a determined writer, as they navigate the complexities of adulthood. On Netflix.
Barfi! is a heartwarming tale of love and friendship between a deaf-mute man named Barfi, an autistic girl named Jhilmil, and Shruti. On Netflix.
A middle-aged woman, embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment when she enrolls in an English course in English Vinglish. On Jio Cinema.
Dear Zindagi follows Kaira, a young cinematographer, as she seeks therapy to deal with her personal and professional struggles. On Netflix.
Kapoor & Sons revolves around the dysfunctional Kapoor family reunites after years of estrangement to celebrate their grandfather's 90th birthday. On Netflix.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha is set in the 1990s, the film tells the story of Prem and Sandhya, an unlikely couple forced into marriage. On Prime Video.
