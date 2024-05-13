Top 9 Bollywood musicals on Prime Video and other OTT
Ranveer Singh stars as a rapper from Dharavi navigating life's challenges and aspirations in Gully Boy. On YouTube.
Aashiqui 2 is a romance and music intertwine as a singing sensation falls for a bar singer in this Shraddha Kapoor starrer. On YouTube.
Jagga Jasoos is a whimsical musical adventure exploring the life of a guy with a speech disorder, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. On Netflix.
Secret Superstar is the story of a young girl aspiring to be a singer, resonating with audiences through soulful music and emotional depth. On YouTube.
Soundtrack, Rajeev Khandelwal portrays a music composer who loses his hearing and struggles to reignite his passion. On Hotstar.
Rock On!! is a heartwarming story of friends reuniting as a band, featuring Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal. On Netflix.
Sur: The Melody of Life, Lucky Ali stars in a tale of a music teacher's dedication to his student's singing career. On Prime Video.
The Disciple is an award-winning Marathi drama about a man's pursuit of Indian classical music. On Netflix.
Ranbir Kapoor's journey to becoming a brooding rockstar, featuring music by AR Rahman in Rockstar. On Jio Cinema.
Barfi! is a heartfelt tale of love and friendship with a deaf and mute protagonist, enriched by Pritam's soul-stirring music. On Netflix.
