Top 9 BTS recommended anime to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
BTS members recommend Naruto: Shippuden, with RM and Suga expressing their admiration for its storyline and characters. On Netflix.
Dragon Ball is favored by Suga and Jin for its adventurous journey of Son Goku to become stronger. On Crunchyroll.
Jimin loves One Piece, a series following Monkey D. Luffy and his crew in search of the mythical treasure One Piece. On Netflix.
All BTS members endorse Attack On Titan, which follows Eren Yeager's quest for survival against giant humanoid Titans. On Netflix.
BTS member V or Kim Taehyung enjoys My Hero Academia, set in a world where superheroes are mainstream. On Netflix.
Haikyu!! is loved by Jungkook, the singer often mentions the main character of the show during interviews. On Netflix.
RM shares his appreciation for Howl's Moving Castle, a film about Sophie's transformation into an elderly woman. On Netflix.
Spirited Away is admired by Jungkook, featuring Chihiro Ogino's journey in the world of Kami after her parents are turned into pigs. On Netflix.
Slam Dunk is one of the favourite if not the favourite anime of Sugs who highly recommends it to everyone. On Crunchyroll. On Netflix.
