Top 9 chilling Tamil, Telugu murder mysteries on OTT that will haunt you
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 28, 2024
Papanasam starring Kamal Haasan in main roles is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vettaiyaady Vilaiyaadu is a story about a cop who tries to track a serial killer. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
U Turn on Prime Video stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is a story about a reporter and her journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thupparivaalan on Prime Video is a story about an officer who has to solve cases.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Theeran Adhigaaram streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is a film about an investigating officer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu's Game Over will keep you hooked to the screens till the end.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
V1 Murder Case is a story about the investigation of a young lady's murder. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1 Nenokkadine on Prime Video stars Mahesh Babu in main role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thadam is a story about a police investigating a man's murder. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film will keep you hooked to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Top 10 actresses inspired sequin saree for Diwali parties
Find Out More