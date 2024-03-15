Top 9 comedy films you can easily watch on YouTube
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
The iconic comedy "Andaz Apna Apna" stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as two foolish pals.
"Hera Pheri" is a hilarious story about three buddies who unintentionally come up in an abduction scheme.
"Padosan" is a musical comedy in which a young guy tries to win over his neighbor by asking his music teacher for advice.
The movie "Angoor" is based on the play "The Comedy of Errors" by Shakespeare. The clever dialogues and Sanjeev Kumar's dual character elevate it to timeless classic status.
"Khatta Meetha" is a family-friendly comedy-drama. It strikes a lovely mix between humor and feeling.
A tax inspector is invited to a music director's residence for an amusing jam session in the straightforward and quirky comedy "Bheja Fry."
Following Raju, Shyam, and Baburao's escapades, "Phir Hera Pheri'' is the follow-up to "Hera Pheri." Extra giggling, extra crazy!
"Golmaal: Fun Unlimited" is a wacky comedy with funny scenarios, oddball characters, and identity confusion.
"Golmaal Returns" is the second part of the franchise brilliantly directed by Rohit Shetty with a huge starcast.
