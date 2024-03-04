Top 9 comedy Hindi web series to watch on Zee5

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

Sunflower, recently released the second season of the show follows Sonu who gets himself involved in an unexpected murder mystery.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is the story of a dysfunctional family of a former king.

TVF Tripling follows 3 siblings on an uncharted road trip filled with funny sequences.

Aam Aadmi Family as the name suggests revolves around is family drama revolving around the shenanigans of a middle-class family.

Horn OK Please is a web series following two polar opposite individuals living together.

Black Widows is a thriller series of 3 women planning to kill their husbands which hilariously fails.

Engineering Girls revolves around three girls navigating life and challenges in their college times.

United Kacche is a comedy series following 3 individuals living as illegal immigrants in the UK.

Bhalla Calling Bhalla is set during the lockdown times following two individuals stuck in different cities.

