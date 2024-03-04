Top 9 comedy Hindi web series to watch on Zee5
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
Sunflower, recently released the second season of the show follows Sonu who gets himself involved in an unexpected murder mystery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is the story of a dysfunctional family of a former king.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TVF Tripling follows 3 siblings on an uncharted road trip filled with funny sequences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aam Aadmi Family as the name suggests revolves around is family drama revolving around the shenanigans of a middle-class family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Horn OK Please is a web series following two polar opposite individuals living together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black Widows is a thriller series of 3 women planning to kill their husbands which hilariously fails.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Engineering Girls revolves around three girls navigating life and challenges in their college times.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
United Kacche is a comedy series following 3 individuals living as illegal immigrants in the UK.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhalla Calling Bhalla is set during the lockdown times following two individuals stuck in different cities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asur 2 and other Top 10 Indian web series that kept audience hooked to the screens
Find Out More