Top 9 Comedy Specials on Amazon Prime Video for a rib-tickling watch

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

Azeem Banatwala's stand-up Problems was witty and thought-provoking, covering diverse topics.

Anirban Dasgupta’s Take It Easy is visually distinctive, consistently funny and offers sharp cultural observations.

Sophisticated and mature with unique perspectives, Kanan Gill’s Keep It Real shows a different level of comedy.

Biswa Kalyan Rath’s classic stand-up Biswa Mast Aadmi was delivered smartly with exaggerated humor.

Comfortably funny and relatable, Angad Singh Ranyal’s Kaafi Filmy was a fresh take with familiar themes.

Karunesh Talwar’s stand-up Pata Nahi Par Bolna Hai was a fierce takedown of masculinity and patriarchy.

Zakir Khan in Haq Se Single humorously explores the single life with personal anecdotes and cultural observations.

Azeem Banatwala continues to shine with confident delivery and witty humor in Cometh The Hour shines with

Rohan Joshi offers sharp satire and observational humor on modern life in Wake N’Bake.

