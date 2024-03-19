Top 9 cop-drama web series to watch on Prime Video, Jio Cinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Indian Police Force revolves around Kabir Malik, a police officer going against a terrorist named Zarar.
Sacred Games is a gripping neo-noir crime thriller revolving around Sartaj Singh. On Netflix.
Delhi Crime is a critically acclaimed series based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case and the police investigation after. On Netflix.
Special OPS is a gripping espionage thriller about a team of RAW agents. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Paatal Lok is a dark series following a Delhi cop, played by Jaideep Ahlawat investigating a high-profile case. On Prime Video.
Inspector Avinash is based on the true story of Inspector Avinash Mishra, who tackled a weapons cartel. On Jio Cinema.
Kaalkoot is a crime drama about a police officer facing various challenges. On Jio Cinema.
Bhaukaal, set in Uttar Pradesh, an IPS officer tries to restore order in a lawless district. On MX Player.
Apharan: Sabka Katega Dobara revolves around a cop is tasked with finding a missing child from a high-profile family. On MX Player.
