Top 9 cop-drama web series to watch on Prime Video, Jio Cinema and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024

Indian Police Force revolves around Kabir Malik, a police officer going against a terrorist named Zarar.

Sacred Games is a gripping neo-noir crime thriller revolving around Sartaj Singh. On Netflix.

Delhi Crime is a critically acclaimed series based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case and the police investigation after. On Netflix.

Special OPS is a gripping espionage thriller about a team of RAW agents. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Paatal Lok is a dark series following a Delhi cop, played by Jaideep Ahlawat investigating a high-profile case. On Prime Video.

Inspector Avinash is based on the true story of Inspector Avinash Mishra, who tackled a weapons cartel. On Jio Cinema.

Kaalkoot is a crime drama about a police officer facing various challenges. On Jio Cinema.

Bhaukaal, set in Uttar Pradesh, an IPS officer tries to restore order in a lawless district. On MX Player.

Apharan: Sabka Katega Dobara revolves around a cop is tasked with finding a missing child from a high-profile family. On MX Player.

