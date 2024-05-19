Top 9 crime-investigation web series to watch on OTT
Delhi Crime is based on the true events of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case following the investigation led by the Delhi Police. On Netflix.
Mindhunter follows FBI agents who interview serial killers to understand their psychology and solve ongoing cases. On Netflix.
Sherlock is a modern update of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective stories, with Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes. On Netflix.
Asur is a psychological thriller that follows a former forensic expert-turned-teacher is drawn back into a series of gruesome killings. On Jio Cinema.
True Detective revolves around detectives investigating complex and dark criminal cases. On Jio Cinema.
Broadchurch revolves around the investigation of a young boy's murder in a small coastal town. On Prime Video.
Paatal Lok is a gritty crime thriller where a down-and-out cop lands the case of a lifetime, leading him to the dark underworld. On Prime Video.
The Sinner delves into the psyche of a different protagonist who commits shocking crimes. On Netflix.
Breathe follows a desperate father's journey into the criminal world to save his dying son, with a relentless cop on his trail. On Prime Video.
