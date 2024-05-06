Top 9 crime related web series on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 06, 2024
The Family Man is a thriller that centers on a middle-class man who doubles as an intelligence operative.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 1992: Follows stockbroker Harshad Mehta's ascent and descent during the scandal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games is a grimy criminal thriller that combines the underworld of Mumbai with the mission of a police officer to save the city.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad: Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati looks into a number of fatalities involving women discovered in public restrooms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur: Taking place in the lawless central region of India, the story centers on politics, power, and crime in the town of Mirzapur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime: Based on the actual events of the gang rape case in Delhi in 2012, as determined by the Delhi Police's investigation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice: A regular man gets entangled in a murder case; it's a legal thriller that follows his path.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asur: A psychological suspense novel centered on a string of enigmatic murders that draw inspiration from classical mythology.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Farzi: Delves into the complex world of Indian scams and con artists.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dharmendra to Amitabh Bachchan: Check out the fees of Sholay cast
Find Out More