Top 9 crime related web series on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

The Family Man is a thriller that centers on a middle-class man who doubles as an intelligence operative.

Scam 1992: Follows stockbroker Harshad Mehta's ascent and descent during the scandal.

Sacred Games is a grimy criminal thriller that combines the underworld of Mumbai with the mission of a police officer to save the city.

Dahaad: Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati looks into a number of fatalities involving women discovered in public restrooms.

Mirzapur: Taking place in the lawless central region of India, the story centers on politics, power, and crime in the town of Mirzapur.

Delhi Crime: Based on the actual events of the gang rape case in Delhi in 2012, as determined by the Delhi Police's investigation.

Criminal Justice: A regular man gets entangled in a murder case; it's a legal thriller that follows his path.

Asur: A psychological suspense novel centered on a string of enigmatic murders that draw inspiration from classical mythology.

Farzi: Delves into the complex world of Indian scams and con artists.

