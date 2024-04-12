Top 9 crime thriller films which still remain memorable
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
Rahasya divulges family secrets in the middle of the murder of a teenage girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar questions accepted notions of what really happened in a murder case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Calling a Call Kartik investigates crimes with enigmatic phone conversations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ittefaq provides contradictory statements during a murder inquiry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badla investigates atonement and retribution in a court case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In an extreme procedure, medical incompetence is shown in the Ankur Arora Murder Case film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wazir discovers a political plot behind the paralysis of a chess master.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A vacation game takes a nasty turn for Table No. 21.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pink addresses cultural perceptions in an instance of sexual assault.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: MS Dhoni and more Top 10 cricketers nick names are just too cute
Find Out More