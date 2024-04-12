Top 9 crime thriller films which still remain memorable

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2024

Rahasya divulges family secrets in the middle of the murder of a teenage girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar questions accepted notions of what really happened in a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Calling a Call Kartik investigates crimes with enigmatic phone conversations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ittefaq provides contradictory statements during a murder inquiry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla investigates atonement and retribution in a court case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In an extreme procedure, medical incompetence is shown in the Ankur Arora Murder Case film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wazir discovers a political plot behind the paralysis of a chess master.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A vacation game takes a nasty turn for Table No. 21.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink addresses cultural perceptions in an instance of sexual assault.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: MS Dhoni and more Top 10 cricketers nick names are just too cute

 

 Find Out More