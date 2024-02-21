Top 9 dating shows on Netflix for couples and singles to feel the love

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024

"Love is Blind": People look for love without ever meeting, building relationships based only on their shared emotions.

"Sexy Beasts": Participants embark on blind dates while donning extravagant prosthetics and makeup, emphasizing personality over looks.

"Indian Matchmaking": By fusing traditional and contemporary dating methods, matchmaker Sima Taparia helps Indian singles find love.

"The Circle": While concealing their true identities, contestants navigate alliances and possible romances through a social networking platform.

"Dated and Related": Singles explore relationships while overcoming personal obstacles as they traverse the highs and lows of contemporary dating.

"Dating Around": Every episode centers on a single person as they explore numerous romantic options while going on dates with different people.

"Love on the Spectrum": In a nurturing setting, people with autism experience the nuances of dating and relationships.

LGBTQ+ singles negotiate relationships with possible partners while dealing with ultimatums in "The Ultimatum: Queer's Love".

"Single's Inferno": Couples test their compatibility and survival skills by competing and making relationships on a deserted island.

