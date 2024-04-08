Top 9 documentaries on Netflix that will help you be successful in life
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
Get Smart With Money offers practical advice and financial tips to help viewers improve their money management skills.
The Minimalist: Less is Now explores the minimalist movement, following people who are decluttering their lives and finding happiness with less stuff.
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates provides an in-depth look at Bill Gates, exploring his work, motivations, and philanthropic endeavors.
The Playbook dives into the strategies and tactics used by some of the world's most successful leaders from various fields.
Money, Explained breaks down complex financial concepts in an informative and engaging way.
Bad Boy Billionaires: India exposes the downfalls of wealthy Indian businessmen due to their business practices and personal lives.
The Mind, Explained explores the complexities of the human mind, diving into various sensitive topics.
The Social Dilemma examines the impact of social media on society, focusing on issues like addiction, privacy, and misinformation.
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King investigates the mysterious disappearance of Bulgarian cryptocurrency businessman Gerald Cotten.
