Top 9 emotional Bollywood films on OTT whose end will make you weep
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
The heartbreaking story of a dyslexic child's quest for self-discovery is told in Aamir Khan's film Taare Zameen Par (available on Amazon Prime).
Comedy-drama 3 Idiots (Netflix), which stars Aamir Khan and was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, explores the demands of the Indian educational system and pursuing one's vocation.
The slice-of-life drama Dear Zindagi (Netflix) stars Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt and explores mental health and personal development.
Featuring Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, Barfi! (Netflix) is a moving story about friendship, love, and sacrifice.
Abandoned love and friendship are the subject of Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (available on Netflix).
A drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, My Name is Khan (Disney+ Hotstar) tells the story of an autistic man's quest to dispel suspicions and promote peace.
Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan star in the romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho (Netflix) about love, friendship, and loss.
The Varanasi-based drama Masaan (Netflix) is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and explores themes of love, loss, and redemption.
A biographical drama with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, The Sky is Pink (Netflix) is based on the true tale of Aisha Chaudhary, a young girl facing a terminal illness.
