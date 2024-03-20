Top 9 English comedy films dubbed in Hindi on various OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2024
"Toy Story" is an enduring animated comedy that explores the hidden lives of toys when their owners are away. It features endearing moments, astute humor, and endearing characters.
The brilliantly irreverent comedy "Ted" explores issues of friendship, maturity, and pop culture references through the lens of a man and his foul-mouthed teddy bear.
"The Terminal" - Follows the exploits of a man stuck at an airport terminal as he navigates cultural barriers and makes unexpected connections. It blends comedy with endearing drama.
The cult comedy "The Big Lebowski" follows the carefree and foolish "Dude" as he becomes entangled in an odd kidnapping scheme.
"Hot Fuzz" is a humorous action-comedy that makes fun of the buddy cop genre with its outrageous action scenes, witty banter, and ridiculous circumstances.
"The Mask": Jim Carrey plays a quirky bank clerk who, upon finding an old mask, becomes a charming and naughty superhero, causing a flurry of humorous and unpredictable circumstances.
"The Dictator" is a satire comedy that chronicles the outlandish and politically incorrect acts of a fictional tyrant as he navigates the modern world.
"Shaun of the Dead" is a comedy-horror film that cleverly uses allusions and sharp humor to illustrate the everyday problems of a slacker attempting to survive a zombie apocalypse.
"The Hangover" chronicles the humorous mishaps of a group of friends as they attempt to reconstruct their crazy, action-packed, and unexpectedly funny night in Las Vegas.
