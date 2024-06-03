Top 9 entertaining dark comedy Korean dramas to stream on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

Zombie Detective is the story of a zombie with amnesia who adapts to human life while solving crimes as a detective.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Fiery Priest follows a passionate priest investigating a clergyman's mysterious death, blending humor and heartfelt friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello, Me! is a time-travel dark comedy where a 37-year-old woman meets her 17-year-old self, combining humor with self-discovery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bad Guys, a thrilling dark comedy featuring criminals teaming up to catch other criminals, exploring redemption with intense action and humor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lawless Lawyer follows a former gangster turned lawyer who teams up with a suspended lawyer to fight corruption and avenge his mother's death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vincenzo is an Italian lawyer and Mafia member returns to South Korea to team up with a lawyer, taking down a corrupt company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prison Playbook is a baseball player’s career cut short by imprisonment, where he navigates life in prison, forming unexpected friendships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SKY Castle is the story of 4 housewives engaging in fun and humorous conflicts with each other while trying to make their children stand out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stranger is about a prosecutor and detective exposing corruption in the legal system, blending moral complexity and humor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean hair care solutions for hair fall, weak hair and split ends

 

 Find Out More