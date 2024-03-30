Top 9 entertaining films on MX Player for your lazy weekends
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 30, 2024
Udta Punjab (2016) is a grim drama that sheds light on Punjab's drug abuse pandemic and its repercussions on society.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2015's Drishyam is a suspenseful thriller about a regular guy who utilizes cunning to keep his family safe when they are involved in a crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur (2015) is a revenge thriller that centers on a guy who wants exact retribution on those who killed his son and wife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Barfi! (2012) - A touching story of friendship, love, and selflessness centered around Barfi, a deaf and silent man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Am Kalam (2010) - A touching story about a young child who is motivated by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the former President of India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 2011 film Shor in the City delves into themes of crime, love, and redemption through its multiple narratives, all set in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kai Po Che! (2013) is a drama about coming of age that follows three friends as they deal with social and personal obstacles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) is a two-part crime drama that centers on the Wasseypur coal mafia in a tiny village.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 2018 dark comedy thriller Andhadhun tells the story of a blind pianist who becomes entangled in a string of enigmatic happenings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat season 3: Know what Jitendra Kumar's third season is all about
Find Out More