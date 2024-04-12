Top 9 evergreen Bollywood films to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
DDLJ: Classic romance against the backdrop of beautiful scenery and opposition from family.
Lagaan: A cricket story of victory over colonial tyranny.
Devdas: Passion, pride, and social conventions drive this sad love story.
Vivaah: Honors customary Indian beliefs and the path of love via planned matrimony.
Baghban: Examines ties to the family, selflessness, and the difficulties of elderly parents.
3 Idiots: A lighthearted but insightful look at friendship, schooling, and social constraints. Its about a group of three friends who met in college.
Dil Chahta Hai: Recounts the pleasures and tribulations of love and friendship between three friends.
Veer-Zaara: Transnational love transcends social norms and political boundaries.
Om Shanti Om: A riveting story that combines Bollywood glitz, retribution, and rebirth.
