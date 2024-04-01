Top 9 family drama movies on OTT that are a must-watch for all Bollywood fans
Nishant
| Apr 01, 2024
Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romance family drama following the love story of two individuals from different backgrounds. On Prime Video.
Patiala House follows the journey of a young man torn between familial expectations and his passion for cricket. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… is a family drama portraying the rift caused by familial disapproval of a son's marriage choice. On Netflix.
Kapoor and Sons focuses on the Kapoor family dynamics, exploring relationships, and conflicts that arise during a family reunion. On Netflix.
Dil Dhadakne Do is a comedy-drama showcasing the dysfunctional dynamics of a wealthy Punjabi family on a cruise vacation. On Netflix.
Jugjugg Jeeyo is a romantic comedy-drama featuring multiple intertwining love stories and comedic mishaps. On Prime Video.
Badhaai Ho addresses taboos surrounding middle-aged pregnancy. On Hotstar.
Hum Saath-Saath Hain, another family-centric drama highlighting traditional Indian values, relationships, and unity. On Zee5.
Hulchul is a rom-com drama filled with misunderstandings, mistaken identities, and chaotic situations. On Hotstar.
