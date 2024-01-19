Top 9 family films to enjoy on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

Love, Simon- it's a cute story of a gay boy who falls in love with a teen boy.

Piku- you can also go on a journey filled with laughter with this father daughter duo.

The Lion King- you can always enjoy this classic with your family members.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani- enjoy life and live each moment to the fullest, especially with your friends.

Queen- Rani finally completes her dream of going to her dream destination, Paris, on her honeymoon, alone!

Kapoor and Sons- this family has some chaotic issues and yet manages to strive together for the sake of love.

Up- animated film Up will give you mixed emotions of courage, love and most importantly many chances to laugh along with teary eyes.

Pursuit of Happyness- see how a father needs to figure out a way to manage his son’s and his own life.

Dil Dhadakne Do- watch and enjoy the vacation experiences of the crazy Mehra family with their dog Pluto.

