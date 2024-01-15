Top 9 family friendly Indian web series to binge watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

Indulge in this delightful sitcom, What the Folks that examines the antics of a contemporary Indian family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adulting is about two female flatmates going through diverse experiences and forming a bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panchayat is super hilarious and fun to watch on a weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Examining the biography of Jayalalithaa, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Queen provides a detailed account of the popular leader's journey .

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Three friends who are all UPSC candidates are the subjects of this endearing TVF series Aspirants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory investigates the stress and anxiety that these young pupils experience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bose: Dead/Alive based on the biography of Subhas Chandra Bose, investigates the enigma surrounding the brave leader's supposed death in an aircraft crash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aranyak on Netflix marks Raveena Tandon's major acting comeback. Tandon plays the lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Malhotras choose to go to therapy to address their mid-life marital problems in order to avoid ending up like their peers in the show Mind the Malhotras.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anarkali to Paro: Iconic Bollywood costumes that became fashion trends

 

 Find Out More