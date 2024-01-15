Top 9 family friendly Indian web series to binge watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
Indulge in this delightful sitcom, What the Folks that examines the antics of a contemporary Indian family.
Adulting is about two female flatmates going through diverse experiences and forming a bond.
Panchayat is super hilarious and fun to watch on a weekend.
Examining the biography of Jayalalithaa, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Queen provides a detailed account of the popular leader's journey .
Three friends who are all UPSC candidates are the subjects of this endearing TVF series Aspirants.
Kota Factory investigates the stress and anxiety that these young pupils experience.
Bose: Dead/Alive based on the biography of Subhas Chandra Bose, investigates the enigma surrounding the brave leader's supposed death in an aircraft crash.
Aranyak on Netflix marks Raveena Tandon's major acting comeback. Tandon plays the lead role.
The Malhotras choose to go to therapy to address their mid-life marital problems in order to avoid ending up like their peers in the show Mind the Malhotras.
