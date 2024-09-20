Top 9 films about consent that you should watch now with your family on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2024

Here is a list of films that talk about consent to watch now on OTT platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SatyaPrem Ki Katha on Prime Video showcases the importance of consent in a relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Natkhat starring Vidya Balan is a story of a mother who tries to correct her son. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story about three women who get into a crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paheli streaming on Netflix is a story about a ghost who falls in love with a newlywed woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We need to talk about streaming on YouTube a film about understanding consent based on experience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno on YouTube is a 12-minute film about a housewife trying to communicate that something is wrong in their marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gray on Mini TV is the story of Naina, whose life changes after a male friend crosses his boundary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Modern Love on Prime Video is a series that showcases authenticity over love and highlights the value of consent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Closure is a film about consent that one should ask another person. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Lovely Runner and Top 7 other cheesy rom-com K-dramas to watch on Netflix with your partner

 

 Find Out More