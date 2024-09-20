Top 9 films about consent that you should watch now with your family on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 20, 2024
Here is a list of films that talk about consent to watch now on OTT platforms.
SatyaPrem Ki Katha on Prime Video showcases the importance of consent in a relationship.
Natkhat starring Vidya Balan is a story of a mother who tries to correct her son. On JioCinema.
Pink on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story about three women who get into a crime.
Paheli streaming on Netflix is a story about a ghost who falls in love with a newlywed woman.
We need to talk about streaming on YouTube a film about understanding consent based on experience.
Suno on YouTube is a 12-minute film about a housewife trying to communicate that something is wrong in their marriage.
Gray on Mini TV is the story of Naina, whose life changes after a male friend crosses his boundary.
Modern Love on Prime Video is a series that showcases authenticity over love and highlights the value of consent.
Closure is a film about consent that one should ask another person. On YouTube.
