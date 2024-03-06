Top 9 films about self discovery you must watch once on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Mar 06, 2024
"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" follows young people as they navigate life's complications and look for their true selves via turbulent yet transformative situations.
Bollywoodlife.com
"Highway" chronicles the life-changing voyage of a young lady who, after being kidnapped, achieves independence and self-awareness while traveling.
Bollywoodlife.com
"The World of Apu" chronicles Apu's reflective journey through love, grief, and personal development until he discovers meaning and insight in the subtleties of life.
Bollywoodlife.com
"Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" tells the story of three friends who go on a road trip and along the way, they face their desires and concerns and develop closer bonds that ultimately lead to self-realization.
Bollywoodlife.com
"Hotel Salvation" delves with themes of self-discovery, mortality, and life after a father and son travel to Varanasi, where they face death and find comfort in the adventure.
Bollywoodlife.com
"The Lunchbox": Highlights the unforeseen bond between two total strangers via a string of letters exchanged, resulting in introspection, comprehension, and individual development.
Bollywoodlife.com
"Ribbit" tells the story of a frog's travels as he seeks acceptance, friendship, and self-discovery in the world outside of his pond.
Bollywoodlife.com
"Tamasha": Depicts a man's journey of self-discovery as he defies social norms to embrace his actual identity and hobbies.
Bollywoodlife.com
"Queen" tells the story of a woman's life-changing solo trip across Europe, which results in empowerment, self-discovery, and a greater sense of independence.
Bollywoodlife.com
