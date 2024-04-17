Top 9 films based on reality on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Padman: Based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who invented inexpensive sanitary pads and transformed menstrual hygiene in rural India.
Neerja: The film is based on the true account of brave flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who gave her life to save other passengers during a hijacking.
Uri: A compelling account of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in response to the terrorist attack in Uri, displaying intense and patriotic real-life events.
Special 26: The film centers on a bunch of con artists who pretend as CBI officers and carry out a series of daring robberies across India in the 1980s. It is based on a real-life heist.
Paan Singh Tomar: The biographical drama narrates the tale of Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian soldier who, as a result of societal injustices and personal tragedies, goes on to become a renowned bandit.
Sarbjit: This film illustrates the predicament of prisoners entangled in political disputes by telling the true story of Indian farmer Sarabjit Singh, who spent more than 20 years in Pakistan after being falsely imprisoned there.
The Dirty Picture delves into the glossy and shadowy realm of the Indian film industry, drawing inspiration from the life of South Indian actress Silk Smitha, who gained prominence in the 1980s.
Mary Kom: A biography of the well-known Indian boxer who defeated many challenges to win the World Championship and become an inspiration to many.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: The remarkable journey of Milkha Singh, popularly known as the Flying Sikh, from his difficult upbringing to becoming one of India's best sportsmen.
