Top 10 films for your today's OTT Watchlist 2024

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024

Bhedia on Jio Cinema is a supernatural thriller about a guy who transforms into a wolf.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bol Bachchan (Hotstar): An entertaining comedy with dual roles for Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Based on the urban tale of a female ghost, Stree (Jio Cinema) is a horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt star in Karan Johar's rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (available on Amazon Prime).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaandaar (Netflix) is a romantic comedy with a luxurious vacation wedding as the backdrop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream Girl (Netflix) is a comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana about a man who pretends to be a woman over the phone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A peculiar comedy about four buddies and their travels in Delhi, Fukrey (Hotstar).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunki on Netflix delves into an unusual love story and a comedy tale.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta feature in the endearing comedy-drama Badhaai Ho (Hotstar), which is about an unexpected pregnancy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A comedy-drama featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor is called Jugg Jugg Jiyo (Amazon Prime).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean hair care steps for keeping your hair strong

 

 Find Out More