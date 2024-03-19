Top 10 films for your today's OTT Watchlist 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Bhedia on Jio Cinema is a supernatural thriller about a guy who transforms into a wolf.
Bol Bachchan (Hotstar): An entertaining comedy with dual roles for Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.
Based on the urban tale of a female ghost, Stree (Jio Cinema) is a horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt star in Karan Johar's rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (available on Amazon Prime).
Shaandaar (Netflix) is a romantic comedy with a luxurious vacation wedding as the backdrop.
Dream Girl (Netflix) is a comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana about a man who pretends to be a woman over the phone.
A peculiar comedy about four buddies and their travels in Delhi, Fukrey (Hotstar).
Dunki on Netflix delves into an unusual love story and a comedy tale.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta feature in the endearing comedy-drama Badhaai Ho (Hotstar), which is about an unexpected pregnancy.
A comedy-drama featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor is called Jugg Jugg Jiyo (Amazon Prime).
